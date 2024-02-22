Companies / Mining

WATCH: Digging deep into Sibanye-Stillwater’s prospects

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Marc Hasenfuss

22 February 2024 - 15:37
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Marc Hasenfuss about Sibanye-Stillwater’s acquisition choices over the past few years and how that spree has landed the miner in the position in which it finds itself now. 

