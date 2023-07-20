Anglo’s weighty questions
The miner is having to deal with a downturn — and then there are the diamond and potash businesses to worry about
20 July 2023 - 05:00
Anglo American is heading for its poorest showing in years when it posts interim numbers on July 28. Deutsche Bank, for one, expects “sluggish” results. This is largely owing to the deterioration in commodity prices as well as lower mine disruption which equates to improved global mined supply, at least so far this year.
A decline in commodity prices has been visited upon all the large diversified miners, but strategic matters exclusive to Anglo to do with its growth plans and commodity mix are likely to come up. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now