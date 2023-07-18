Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Exxaro plans to shift away from fossil fuels

Business Day TV speaks to Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources

18 July 2023 - 20:58
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

Sanctions on Russia may have contributed to the reshaping of the global coal market and provided opportunities for new entrants, but conversations around net-zero emissions have triggered a shift towards greener energy solutions. Business Day TV spoke to Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro, at the Coal & Energy Transition Day about how Exxaro is preparing for the shift away from fossil fuels.

