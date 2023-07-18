National

WATCH: Focus on SA’s energy transition

Business Day TV speaks to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela

18 July 2023 - 15:20
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

The second edition of the Coal & Energy Transition Day has kicked off in Johannesburg, where leaders in the sector discuss issues surrounding SA’s energy needs. Business Day TV reporter Ntaoleng Lechela, who attended the event, gives some insight into the conversations among decision-makers.

