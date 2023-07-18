Business Day TV speaks to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela
18 July 2023 - 15:20
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
The second edition of the Coal & Energy Transition Day has kicked off in Johannesburg, where leaders in the sector discuss issues surrounding SA’s energy needs. Business Day TV reporter Ntaoleng Lechela, who attended the event, gives some insight into the conversations among decision-makers.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Focus on SA’s energy transition
Business Day TV speaks to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela
