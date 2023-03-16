Companies / Mining

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti to form Africa’s biggest gold mine

The SA-listed miners say it will be an incorporated joint venture, constituted within Gold Fields Ghana and operated by Gold Fields

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 11:29 Denene Erasmus

Gold mining companies Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti have announced plans to work together on a project that will create Africa’s largest gold mine in Ghana.

Both companies are listed on the JSE and operate mines in various jurisdictions around the world including in Ghana...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.