Bond traders are selling safe-haven government bonds again ahead of the ECB rate decision on Thursday
The oversize effect of US dollar movements on developing markets is often overlooked, but the continent needs to find ways to reduce this impact to avoid future debt crises
Acting judge Mokgere Masipa says in the hands of a reasonable doctor, the total time from diagnosis to theatre would have been about three hours, not the seven hours due to Louw’s ‘failure’
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
SA's floundering economy and ongoing load-shedding leave Patrice Motsepe’s investment vehicle’s private equity play treading water
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
Ambush and horrific killing of US civilian security contractors in the Iraqi city hearalded an insurgency that mired the country in chaos from which it has yet to fully emerge
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
Gordon Murray’s thrilling GMA T.50 is the world’s highest revving production car
Gold mining companies Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti have announced plans to work together on a project that will create Africa’s largest gold mine in Ghana.
Both companies are listed on the JSE and operate mines in various jurisdictions around the world including in Ghana...
Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti to form Africa’s biggest gold mine
The SA-listed miners say it will be an incorporated joint venture, constituted within Gold Fields Ghana and operated by Gold Fields
