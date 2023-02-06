Companies / Mining

Sibanye’s lithium project in Finland secures environmental permit

06 February 2023 - 19:40 Andries Mahlangu

Sibanye-Stillwater has secured an environmental permit in Rapasaari mine and the Päiväneva concentrator, a step in the process that seeks to position the SA mining group as one of the key suppliers of the minerals required for batteries used in electric vehicles in Europe.

The Rapasaari mine and the Päiväneva concentrator are part of the Keliber lithium project in Finland for which Sibanye-Stillwater has allocated €588m (R11bn), betting on the incremental pickup in demand for battery metals as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources...

