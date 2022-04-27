RBPlat keeps CEO and COO for one year in face of pending takeover
Mining house aims to maintain stability amid Implats and Northam bidding war
27 April 2022 - 19:38
Mining house Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has signed a one-year contract with its outgoing CEO and COO as a way to maintain stability with the tug of war to take over its operations intensifying.
RBPlat said it had entered into an agreement with Steve Phiri, who was set to retire in early April, to retain his services as CEO and an executive director for 12 months, or “until certainty is attained with regard to the final outcome of the current corporate action”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now