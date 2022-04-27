Companies / Mining RBPlat keeps CEO and COO for one year in face of pending takeover Mining house aims to maintain stability amid Implats and Northam bidding war B L Premium

Mining house Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has signed a one-year contract with its outgoing CEO and COO as a way to maintain stability with the tug of war to take over its operations intensifying.

RBPlat said it had entered into an agreement with Steve Phiri, who was set to retire in early April, to retain his services as CEO and an executive director for 12 months, or “until certainty is attained with regard to the final outcome of the current corporate action”...