RBPlat ups production but flags rising costs
Costs per ounce of the basket of the four main metals the group produces increased 13.2% on the back of labour and utilities costs
25 April 2022 - 15:00
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) increased its ore gathering by more than a tenth in the three months to end-March, but has also flagged double digit cost increases, notably in labour and energy.
RBPlat increased the amount of ore it removed from the ground by 11.4% to 1.11-million tonnes in the three months to end-March, it said in an update, while reporting an 8.7% increase in ore milled, part of the processing of platinum group metals (PGMs)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now