RBPlat ups production but flags rising costs

Costs per ounce of the basket of the four main metals the group produces increased 13.2% on the back of labour and utilities costs

25 April 2022 - 15:00 Katharine Child

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) increased its ore gathering by more than a tenth in the three months to end-March, but has also flagged double digit cost increases, notably in labour and energy.

RBPlat increased the amount of ore it removed from the ground by 11.4% to 1.11-million tonnes in the three months to end-March, it said in an update, while reporting an 8.7% increase in ore milled, part of the processing of platinum group metals (PGMs)...

