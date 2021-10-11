Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: This is how miners are embedding ESG into their strategies

As of 2020, it is estimated that $40-trillion worth of financial assets are being run with an ESG mandate

11 October 2021 - 15:56 Busines Day TV
There is one other area ripe for a dramatic policy-led investment boom: mining. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The topic that is on everyone’s mind in mining in 2021 seems to be ESG (environment, social and governance) factors, and their effect on the industry. As of 2020, it is estimated that $40-trillion worth of financial assets are being run with an ESG mandate, which raises the questions: where and how does mining fit in?

To talk about how, or maybe whether, mining companies are embedding ESG into their corporate DNA and strategy, Michael Avery is joined by Tracey Davies, Just share executive director; Jayne Mammet, partner/director of sustainability and climate change at PWC; and Mzila Mthenjane, Exxaro executive head of Stakeholder Affairs.

Vale tragedies act as call to action for an environmental pariah

Vale plans to invest $4bn-$6bn to cut emissions by 2030, aiming to cut its direct and indirect carbon emissions by 33%

5 days ago

New probe of Deutsche Bank unit after claims of 'greenwashing'

DWS is being investigated regarding claims brought forward by its former sustainability head, Desiree Fixler

5 days ago

DAVID MPARUTSA: SMEs could bounce off growth in the mining sector

Its rebound is acting as a catalyst for increased activity up and down various supply chains

5 days ago
