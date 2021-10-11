WATCH: This is how miners are embedding ESG into their strategies

The topic that is on everyone’s mind in mining in 2021 seems to be ESG (environment, social and governance) factors, and their effect on the industry. As of 2020, it is estimated that $40-trillion worth of financial assets are being run with an ESG mandate, which raises the questions: where and how does mining fit in?

To talk about how, or maybe whether, mining companies are embedding ESG into their corporate DNA and strategy, Michael Avery is joined by Tracey Davies, Just share executive director; Jayne Mammet, partner/director of sustainability and climate change at PWC; and Mzila Mthenjane, Exxaro executive head of Stakeholder Affairs.