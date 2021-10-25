Companies / Energy

Eskom teams up with coal suppliers to cut emissions

Exxaro and Seriti Resources sign an agreement with utility aimed at the use of renewable energy

25 October 2021 - 07:46 Karl Gernetzky
Wind and solar costs are declining, but fossil fuels are still in demand. Picture: Picture: 123RF/LOVELYDAY12
Power utility Eskom and its two largest coal suppliers, Exxaro and Seriti Resources, have signed an agreement aimed at reducing their carbon footprint through the use of renewable energy.

Exxaro and Seriti together supply Eskom with about 80% of its coal.

The agreement is also aimed at taking advantage of the low cost of solar power.

Coal mining and its use in power generation is increasingly coming under scrutiny amid a global push to combat climate change, with SA banks looking to reduce their exposure to polluting industries, which many institutional investors also aim to avoid.

Under the memorandum of agreement, Seriti envisages achieving a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of up to 350,000 tonnes per annum, about half of its current emissions from the consumption of coal-fired electricity generation.

Exxaro aims to achieve an emissions reduction of up to 130,000 tonnes per annum at its Matla coal mine. It represents a 70% saving with that mine at full production.

The first phase of the envisaged project pipeline will see the construction of a number of solar photovoltaic facilities both on-mine and at Eskom sites, the parties said in a joint statement.

They have also committed to begin the projects as soon as possible, subject to regulatory approvals. More projects envisaged may include energy storage and wind energy facilities.

