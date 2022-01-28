Companies / Mining FULL-YEAR UPDATE Higher iron ore prices boost Kumba’s results The miner expects headline earnings per share to surge despite just a slight increase in sales and production volumes B L Premium

SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore expects its full-year profit to surge by up to 52%, benefited by higher average iron ore prices.

In an operational update on Thursday, Kumba said headline earnings per share would surge by between R97.43 and R107.80 in the year to end-December despite just a slight increase in sales and production volumes...