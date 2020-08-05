Companies

WATCH: What helped RBPlat get back in the black

RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

05 August 2020 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Palladium. 123RF/ALEXMX
Palladium. 123RF/ALEXMX

Higher metal prices helped offset a 13% decline in production at Royal Bafokeng Platinum during the first half and this helped return the mid-tier miner to profitability.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Steve Phiri about the company’s interim results.

