Softly spoken Steve Phiri will look back on time heading RBPlat with pride Phiri says the time is coming to leave Royal Bafokeng, and that it is a discussion he will have with the board in 2022

There are some companies that are synonymous with their CEOs and there are others where the role is a little more nuanced.

Take for example Sibanye-Stillwater. It’s hard to imagine the company without fire-breathing wheeler-dealer Neal Froneman, who has been at the helm of its transformation from a company with three old, deep-level gold mines in SA to a powerful mining company, commanding the heights of platinum group metals and now talking boldly about consolidating three big JSE-listed companies...