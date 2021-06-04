News Leader
WATCH: How Jubilee has expanded its footprint in PGM-rich Bushveld complex
Jubilee Metals CEO Leon Coetzer talks to Business Day TV about the company’s PGM supply agreement
04 June 2021 - 07:28
Jubilee Metals has inked a platinum group metal (PGM) supply agreement that will see the metals processing group expand into the mineral-rich Bushveld complex.
Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne spoke to Jubilee Metals CEO Leon Coetzer for more detail on what the deal means for the company.
Jubilee Metals CEO Leon Coetzer talks to Business Day TV about the company’s PGM supply agreement
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.