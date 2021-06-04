Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Jubilee has expanded its footprint in PGM-rich Bushveld complex

Jubilee Metals CEO Leon Coetzer talks to Business Day TV about the company’s PGM supply agreement

04 June 2021 - 07:28 Business Day TV
Jubilee Metals has inked a platinum group metal (PGM) supply agreement that will see the metals processing group expand into the mineral-rich Bushveld complex.

Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne spoke to Jubilee Metals CEO Leon Coetzer for more detail on what the deal means for the company.

Jubilee grows its stake in PGM-rich Bushveld complex

New supply agreement for PGM-containing material from the eastern limb of the Bushveld complex
Companies
22 hours ago

Jubilee in deal with Cyprus-based Caerus

The metals miner has made a deal with Cyprus-based Caerus Mineral Resources that offers it gold and copper in waste stockpiles
Companies
1 month ago

Jubilee Metals reports record earnings as production surges

Record platinum group metal and chrome production, as well as elevated prices for the former, boosted a group whose share price has risen sevenfold ...
Companies
2 months ago

Pick of the Month: DRDGold

As a leveraged play on the rand gold price and with a 13-year track record of uninterrupted dividends, DRD is worth a look for investors seeking gold ...
Companies
3 months ago
