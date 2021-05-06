WATCH: Gold Fields gets greenlight for solar plant

Gold Fields has been given the go-ahead by the group’s board to spend R660m on what will be the largest solar power plant in SA’s mining industry.

The project will help the company reduce its reliance on Eskom for electricity and in the long run it help Gold Fields save on its power bill.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Martin Preece, executive vice-president of Gold Fields SA, for more detail on the project.