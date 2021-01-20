Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Why mining production remains under pressure

Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi talks to Business Day TV about the latest mining production data

20 January 2021 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR

Mining production continued its downward trend in November with the industry’s output contracting by 11.6% year on year.

Business Day TV spoke to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital about the latest data.

Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi talks to Business Day TV about the latest mining production data

MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer as global risk sentiment improves

The JSE all share closed slightly weaker, pulled lower by the resource and gold mining indices
Markets
14 hours ago

Glencore ends copper mining in Zambia with sale of stake in Mopani

The deal, for just $1, but will see Glencore recoup $1.5bn of debt owed by the copper mine amid Zambia’s poor track record with mining
Companies
21 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on first rates decision for 2021 as SA grapples with second wave

Data will shed more light on whether the economic recovery in the closing months of 2020 has cooled off
Economy
2 days ago

Tepid business confidence bodes ill for growth

Though confidence continued to recover from record lows, most viewed conditions as unsatisfactory in the fourth quarter of 2020
Economy
19 hours ago

Super-cycle party for SA

Rhodium price reaches $20,800 an ounce as commodities provide economic bright spot
Business
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Heineken SA becomes first major company to cut ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
WBHO chief laments corruption at parastatals
Companies / Industrials
3.
PSG in buyback of up to 20% of its R13.6bn stock
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Steinhoff almost ready to settle with shareholders
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Covid-19 claims Sibanye’s head of gold
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.