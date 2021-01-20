News Leader
WATCH: Why mining production remains under pressure
Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi talks to Business Day TV about the latest mining production data
20 January 2021 - 08:48
Mining production continued its downward trend in November with the industry’s output contracting by 11.6% year on year.
Business Day TV spoke to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital about the latest data.
