Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Mantashe's attack on Froneman an ill-timed move

The 2020 Junior Indaba mining conference delivered a “wow” factor in no uncertain terms when mines minister Gwede Mantashe accused Sibanye-Stillwater of stealing its empowerment credentials.

In what was an otherwise fairly anodyne speech, with plenty of off-script comments, Mantashe, a tough veteran of ANC and union politics with decades of experience, showed the iron fist in the velvet glove he’s shown in public so far in 2020.