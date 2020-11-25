Petra realises R616m from five-diamond sale

London-listed and deeply indebted Petra Diamonds realised R616m from the sale of just five diamonds from its flagship Cullinan mine near Pretoria.

Petra, the second-largest miner of SA diamonds after De Beers, is undertaking a major debt restructuring that will entail shareholders reducing their stake in the company to just 9% as it tackles its $650m bond that matures in early 2022.

The five blue diamonds, which, collectively weight 85.6 carats, were sold as a collection to De Beers and Diacore for $40.4m (R616m) cash. Diacore is a specialist diamond company that cuts and polishes exceptional stones.

This equates to about $472,000 per carat. One carat is equivalent to 0.2g and the diamonds collectively weight 17.12g. The diamonds sold for $2.4m or R36.5m per gram.

“The result of this special tender affirms the very high value placed on blue diamonds, which are undoubtedly one of nature’s rarest treasures,” said Petra CEO Richard Duffy.

“We believe this to be the first time that five rough blue diamonds of significant size, colour and clarity have been offered for sale at one time and we are delighted that the collection has been bought in its entirety.”