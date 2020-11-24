Companies COMPANY COMMENT Making diamonds at room temperature De Beers may need to counteract the undercutting of its market by laboratory-made diamonds BL PREMIUM

While it might be early days and too soon to present a real threat to diamond giants De Beers and Russia’s Alrosa, there is a development that is sure to set their nerves aflutter.

An international team led by researchers at Australian universities has found a way to make diamonds using just the pressure at room temperature instead of the more conventional combination of pressure and tremendous heat of more than 1,000°C in which natural diamonds were made millions of years ago in the earth’s crust — or in laboratories...