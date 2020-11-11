Companies / Mining

Lucara Diamond finds 998-carat gem in Botswana

The stone found at Karowe mine, owned by the small Canadian miner, is one of the five largest stones ever discovered

11 November 2020 - 19:20 Thomas Biesheuvel
Picture: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO
Picture: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO

One of the biggest diamonds ever found has been unearthed in Botswana by a small Canadian miner that keeps discovering huge stones.

Lucara Diamond said it has found a 998-carat high white diamond, putting it among the five largest stones ever discovered. Still, Lucara said the diamond was clivage, meaning it will need to be split before further processing into polished gems.

Lucara’s Karowe mine is becoming famous for giant stones. In 2015, the company found the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, which sold for $53m, while the mine has also yielded a 813-carat Constellation stone that fetched a record $63m. Lucara also discovered a 1,758-carat diamond in 2019, though it was a near gem of variable quality, meaning it would not yield incredibly valuable polished diamonds on a par with earlier finds.

The biggest diamond ever discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria in 1905. It was cut into several polished gems, the two largest of which — the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa — are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

Lucara, which previously sold two of its biggest stones to Louis Vuitton jewellery, said it is evaluating the next steps for the diamond with its cutting and polishing partner, HB Antwerp.

So far in 2020, Karowe has produced 31 diamonds greater than 100 carats.

Bloomberg

NEWS ANALYSIS: On the horns of a dilemma with chrome tax

SA ponders a tax to save its ferrochrome industry, potentially annoying China
Companies
2 days ago

Explorers weigh up ‘green’ mining for Iceland’s gold

One miner is optimistic that experimental mining in Iceland will start this decade, and expects to spend almost $3.6m on research during the next few ...
World
7 hours ago

Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters eyes platinum mine in Zimbabwe

Peters owns  Nigeria’s biggest domestic oil producer, but has little experience in mining
World
3 hours ago

Adani renames Australian mining unit amid environmental outcry

Company renames itself Bravus Mining & Resources as it starts work on thermal coal project
Companies
6 days ago

Soaring bullion gives Barrick a record cash flow and shareholders another dividend hike

The world’s second-largest gold producer spun out $1.3bn of free cash flow in the third quarter, leading it to raise its dividend almost 13%
Companies
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Soon you may be able to work and live in Sandton
Companies
2.
Investing in small-caps is the key to unearthing ...
Companies
3.
Sun International’s SA revenue bounces back after ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Didata asks court to postpone Andile Ngcaba’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
FNB expands its Nav platform
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Petra Diamonds must restructure debt despite strong recovery

Companies / Mining

Flawless white sparkler diamond could sell for $30m

World

RioZim says diamond demand is back with a vengeance

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.