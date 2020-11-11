Lucara Diamond finds 998-carat gem in Botswana

One of the biggest diamonds ever found has been unearthed in Botswana by a small Canadian miner that keeps discovering huge stones.

Lucara Diamond said it has found a 998-carat high white diamond, putting it among the five largest stones ever discovered. Still, Lucara said the diamond was clivage, meaning it will need to be split before further processing into polished gems.

Lucara’s Karowe mine is becoming famous for giant stones. In 2015, the company found the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, which sold for $53m, while the mine has also yielded a 813-carat Constellation stone that fetched a record $63m. Lucara also discovered a 1,758-carat diamond in 2019, though it was a near gem of variable quality, meaning it would not yield incredibly valuable polished diamonds on a par with earlier finds.

The biggest diamond ever discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria in 1905. It was cut into several polished gems, the two largest of which — the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa — are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

Lucara, which previously sold two of its biggest stones to Louis Vuitton jewellery, said it is evaluating the next steps for the diamond with its cutting and polishing partner, HB Antwerp.

So far in 2020, Karowe has produced 31 diamonds greater than 100 carats.

Bloomberg