Pan African Resources pays record final dividend as production surprises Pandemic affected group's mining operations, but gold miner increased activity at surface operations

Pan African Resources, a gold miner with underground and surface operations, declared a record final dividend and slashed debt amid soaring gold prices and better-than-expected production output.

The mid-tier producer announced a strong set of results for the year to end-June despite the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, which is estimated to have shaved 10,000 ounces off Pan African’s annual production, equating to R300m in lost revenue.