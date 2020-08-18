Companies / Mining

Criminal charges against Impala’s Mark Munroe withdrawn

The CEO of Impala’s Rustenburg mining operations had been charged with violating lockdown regulations in April

18 August 2020 - 11:27 karl gernetzky
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Impala Platinum said on Tuesday charges against the head of its Rustenburg mining division had been withdrawn.

Mark Munroe, as a representative of Impala Platinum, had been charged with contravening the lockdown regulations in recalling about 6,000 people back to work in April.

JSE-listed Implat’s subsidiary Impala Platinum, which holds the Rustenburg mines, was charged with violations of the Disaster Management Act by the police.

As Rustenburg CEO, Munroe’s name is at the bottom of a letter dated April 12 requesting certain employees to return to the Rustenburg mines, which are the flagship assets in Implats, by April 14. This was after the company received permission from the department to “ramp up operations”.

Police cordoned off all roads leading to the mines and turned people back, saying the company had breached lockdown regulations.

“Implats and its subsidiaries continue to prioritise and advance global best practice measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Implats said on Tuesday.

“These include, among other measures, operating in full compliance with all relevant statutory requirements applicable to the jurisdictions where we operate,” the statement read.

With Allan Seccombe

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

RBPlat pumps cash despite lockdown

The mid-tier miner warns of a possible delay in new Styldrift mine after losing 45 days to Covid-19
Companies
2 weeks ago

PGM prices put plaster over lockdown wound

Palladium and rhodium are now by far the biggest contributors to PGM companies’ revenue
Companies
1 week ago

Implats profit a platinum lining amid economic clouds

A weakening of the rand against the dollar has more than offset severe production disruptions
Companies
3 weeks ago

