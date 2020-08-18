Criminal charges against Impala’s Mark Munroe withdrawn

Impala Platinum said on Tuesday charges against the head of its Rustenburg mining division had been withdrawn.

Mark Munroe, as a representative of Impala Platinum, had been charged with contravening the lockdown regulations in recalling about 6,000 people back to work in April.

JSE-listed Implat’s subsidiary Impala Platinum, which holds the Rustenburg mines, was charged with violations of the Disaster Management Act by the police.

As Rustenburg CEO, Munroe’s name is at the bottom of a letter dated April 12 requesting certain employees to return to the Rustenburg mines, which are the flagship assets in Implats, by April 14. This was after the company received permission from the department to “ramp up operations”.

Police cordoned off all roads leading to the mines and turned people back, saying the company had breached lockdown regulations.

“Implats and its subsidiaries continue to prioritise and advance global best practice measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Implats said on Tuesday.

“These include, among other measures, operating in full compliance with all relevant statutory requirements applicable to the jurisdictions where we operate,” the statement read.

With Allan Seccombe

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za