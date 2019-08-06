RBPlat to address costly debt by end of 2019

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) will unveil a balance sheet restructuring, soon after it posted an interim loss despite record-high production, as it brings its Styldrift mine into steady state production.

RBPlat, which has bought the Anglo American Platinum interests in its operations for R1.8bn, has large debt and interest repayments stemming from the transaction, and CEO Steve Phiri says that addressing the company’s balance sheet is receiving a lot of attention.

Recently appointed CFO Hanré Rossouw would come up with a “most elegant” solution before the end of 2019, Phiri said, declining to give more details on how RBPlat proposed removing the more than R1.6bn of debt to Amplats.

RBPlats has to repay the debt to Amplats in three tranches, one of which will be in cash, Rossouw said, with the first payment due in June 2020. RBPlat is considering the "best way to redeem" the debt.

RBPlats has R3bn in debt facilities, of which it has used R1bn, giving it enough firepower to fund Styldrift and other internal projects to completion as well as pay for working capital, Rossouw said.

RBPlat had cash of R675m, down from the R884m on its book at the end of December. The company’s net debt stood at R284m.

RBPlat raised R1bn in March to buy the neighbouring Maseve concentrator plant and underground assets to service Styldrift.

RBPlat has started wage talks with its dominant union, the National Union of Mineworkers, and Phiri says the company is considering the package of demands it has presented. He says he is sure the parties will be able to reach a suitable settlement with the union.

RBPlats has spent R12.3bn building its new Styldrift mine to the south of the Pilanesberg National Park and Sun City hotel and gambling resort. Phiri said despite missing production targets for the interim period to end-June, the mine would still hit steady-state production of 230,000 tonnes a month in the third quarter of 2020.

RBPlat posted a post-tax loss of R164m for the interim period compared to a R10m profit the year before. Depreciation and amortisation ballooned to R504m from R178m.

"We are not happy with these results," said Phiri.

Revenue nearly doubled to R3.2bn from R1.7bn the year before, but the increased volumes contributed to costs more than doubling and offsetting this benefit. Gross profit was R49m compared to R156m a year earlier.

Lending costs jumped dramatically to R263m in the six months versus the R7m it paid out the year before.

RBPlat posted a 21% increase in output of four platinum group metals, which came in at 199,200oz.

In rand terms, RBPlat received R24,694/oz for the basket of metals it produced, a 24% increase compared to the same period a year ago.

The Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine recorded gross profit for the period of R356m and the Styldrift mine a loss of R266m.

Looking ahead, RBPlat forecast output of between 430,000oz and 440,000oz of PGMs for the year at a total cash operating cost of up to R13,300 per ounce of the four PGMs.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za