Zambia says Glencore declares force majeure

The country says Glencore is to shut its copper mines, a move that will be blocked by the government as it affects jobs

07 April 2020 - 14:11 Chris Mfula
Picture: REUTERS
Lusaka — Zambia said on Tuesday that Glencore has declared force majeure and will shut its copper mines in the country, adding that the government will block the move which would result in 11,000 people losing their jobs.

Mines minister Richard Musukwa said Glencore plans to put its Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) operations under “care and maintenance” for three months from Tuesday as the global coronavirus pandemic weighs on copper prices and restricts the movement of key staff.

“The government of the Republic of Zambia rejects this attempt by Mopani to put the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira on care and maintenance because it does not conform with the law,” Musukwa said in a written statement.

A Glencore spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether the company has taken such a step.

Triggering a force majeure clause in contracts allows certain terms of an otherwise legally binding agreement to be ignored because of unavoidable circumstances.

“The ministry is not aware of any event that has happened that is beyond the reasonable control of MCM and which makes mining impossible,” said Musukwa, adding that Glencore did not provide the Zambian government with sufficient notice of the closure ,which will affect jobs.

