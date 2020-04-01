Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How the mining sector will cope with lockdown
Business Day TV speaks to a panel of mining experts about the effect of the lockdown on the mining industry
01 April 2020 - 11:26
The lockdown and coronavirus pandemic will have a huge effect on the mining sector, but most industry players agree the safety of the workers is paramount.
In this episode of Covid-19 Business Watch, Michael Avery speaks to department of mineral resources director-general Thabo Mokoena, National Union of Mineworkers secretary-general David Sipunzi, Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter and mining analyst Peter Major.
Or listen to the full audio: