AJN Resources scraps plan to acquire Kibali stake in DRC

02 March 2020 - 23:58 Helen Reid
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE
AJN Resources has scrapped a plan to purchase a 10% stake in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) biggest gold mine from state-owned gold firm Sokimo, buckling to pressure from Barrick, the operator and 45% stakeholder of the Kibali mine which opposed the deal.

The Canadian junior miner's shares tumbled nearly 50% last week reports said  Barrick issued a cease-and-desist notice to block the Kibali stake purchase.

"As a result of its due diligence and further information received, will not proceed with its proposed acquisition of Sokimo's 10% free carried interest in the Kibali," the company announced in a release late on Sunday.

The transaction, announced in an AJN statement on February 6 that cited a memorandum of understanding with Sokimo, would have required approval from both Barrick and Anglogold Ashanti, each of which own 45% of Kibali.

Congolese civil society groups added to the pressure on AJN, demanding transparency over the deal and asking why Sokimo's stake sales were not subject to an open tender.

DRC's public portfolio ministry emphasised in a statement on Monday that AJN had only announced its intention to buy the stake and that no final deal had been reached. The final word on any deal will belong to the government, it said.

AJN said it was continuing due diligence on other projects it plans to acquire from Sokimo,  including a 30% stakes in Zani-Kodo, Nizi, and Kibali South, and 35% stakes in Giro Goldfields and Wanga (Tendao).

AJN Resources' Frankfurt-listed shares were up 5.1% by midday on Monday after the announcement.

Reuters

