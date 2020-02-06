News Leader
WATCH: Roger Baxter on what lies ahead for mining in SA
Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter talks about the challenges facing SA’s mining industry
06 February 2020 - 09:58
The 26th edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba is under way in Cape Town, with the theme “Optimising Growth and Investment in the Digitised Mining Economy”.
About a year ago, Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council SA, wrote an article on bouncing back from nine wasted years. Fast-forward to February 2020, and are we optimising growth and investment and is the mining industry showing any signs of a turnaround?
Baxter joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss the mining industry.
Or listen to the full audio: