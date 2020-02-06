WATCH: Roger Baxter on what lies ahead for mining in SA

The 26th edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba is under way in Cape Town, with the theme “Optimising Growth and Investment in the Digitised Mining Economy”.

About a year ago, Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council SA, wrote an article on bouncing back from nine wasted years. Fast-forward to February 2020, and are we optimising growth and investment and is the mining industry showing any signs of a turnaround?

Baxter joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss the mining industry.