Companies / Mining

Pan African’s profits to double amid rising production and prices

The group expects headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December to soar by at least 122%

31 January 2020 - 10:03 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Gold miner Pan African Resources, whose share price rose by more than a third in 2019, expects profits to more than double in its six months to end-December due to a rising gold price and higher production.

Pan African, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 122% and 132% from the previous period’s 0.5 dollar cents.

The company reported that gold sales rose 91.6% to 29,301oz at its Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant.

There had also been a 19.8% increase in the average gold price received, to $1,464/oz, the miner said.

The share price of the miner, which is scheduled to release its results on February 18, was up 2.59% to R2.38 in morning trade on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Pan African’s gold sales increase by double digits

Group sales for the six months to the end of November rose 14.7%, with the company reporting a decrease in debt
Companies
1 week ago

Pan African Resources returns to paying dividends

Strong annual profits are behind the resumption of payouts, but the balance sheet is showing signs of strain
Companies
4 months ago

WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s embattled gold miners

Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about the chances of a recovery in the gold mining sector
Companies
7 months ago

Pan African plans cheaper, easier Royal Sheba mine

Pan African Resources shelves opencast gold mine in favour of a cheaper underground option, and it sees a return to dividend payments in 2020
Companies
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Behind Delta Property Fund’s disposal of Grit shares

Companies / Property

Pan African’s gold sales increase by double digits

Companies / Mining

Pan African weighs return to Evander underground mining

Companies / Mining

Pan African Resources returns to paying dividends

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.