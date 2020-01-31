Pan African’s profits to double amid rising production and prices
The group expects headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December to soar by at least 122%
31 January 2020 - 10:03
Gold miner Pan African Resources, whose share price rose by more than a third in 2019, expects profits to more than double in its six months to end-December due to a rising gold price and higher production.
Pan African, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 122% and 132% from the previous period’s 0.5 dollar cents.
The company reported that gold sales rose 91.6% to 29,301oz at its Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant.
There had also been a 19.8% increase in the average gold price received, to $1,464/oz, the miner said.
The share price of the miner, which is scheduled to release its results on February 18, was up 2.59% to R2.38 in morning trade on Friday.