Pan African’s profits to double amid rising production and prices

Gold miner Pan African Resources, whose share price rose by more than a third in 2019, expects profits to more than double in its six months to end-December due to a rising gold price and higher production.

Pan African, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 122% and 132% from the previous period’s 0.5 dollar cents.

The company reported that gold sales rose 91.6% to 29,301oz at its Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant.

There had also been a 19.8% increase in the average gold price received, to $1,464/oz, the miner said.

The share price of the miner, which is scheduled to release its results on February 18, was up 2.59% to R2.38 in morning trade on Friday.

