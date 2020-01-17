Companies / Property

Delta Property Fund sells R104m of its shares in Grit

Delta has reduced its holding in Grit Real Estate to 5.7%

17 January 2020 - 11:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ALICEPHOTO
Picture: 123RF/ALICEPHOTO

State-focused landlord Delta Property Fund said on Friday that it has sold R104.4m of its shares in Grit Real Estate, and will use the proceeds to reduce debt and supplement its capital expenditure.

Delta sold some 6.5-million shares in Grit for R16.06 per share in an off-market transaction, with the move reducing its shareholding in that property counter to 5.7%, from 7.8% previously.

At the end of August, the company’s half year, Delta reported that finance costs had increased 19.3% due to higher interest rates and fees incurred on debt facilities. During the period, the company had extended R2.8bn in expiring debt facilities.

The company’s loan-to-value (LTV) stood at 44.3% at the end of the period, with the company saying it wanted to reduce this to 40% or below. Most fund managers want property counters to have LTVs of 30%-35%.

In morning trade on Friday, Delta’s share price was up 1.49% to 69c. Grit’s share price was unchanged at R17.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Delta Property Fund cuts dividend but signs a chunk of government leases

The company, which is facing rental reversions and rising vacancies, expects distribution per share to fall 12%-15% in year to end-February
Companies
2 months ago

Grit Real Estate eyes six potential acquisitions worth R1.5bn

Property deals in the pipeline include stakes in head offices of PwC and Huawei in Ghana
Companies
2 months ago

Property Fund hits all-time low as it warns of reduced distributions

The company suffered delays at its flagship project, a R9bn shopping centre in Fourways that is now Africa’s largest
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Property funds face risk if they choose to delist

Companies / Financial Services

More detail on Rebosis-Delta merger needed

Companies

Rebosis is confident a merger with Delta will put the wind in its sails

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.