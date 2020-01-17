Glencore says jobs may be cut at ferrochrome smelter in Rustenburg

Diversified miner Glencore said on Friday that it may cut jobs at its Rustenburg, ferrochrome joint-venture with Merafe Resources, saying financial losses are expected to continue at the smelter, partially due to SA’s electricity problems.

Electricity disruptions (including load-shedding), electricity tariff increases and a difficult trading environment have led to the displacement of significant volumes of ferrochrome production to lower-cost competitors overseas, Glencore said in a statement.

The company has formally initiated retrenchment talks, but had previously extensively engaged with employee representatives as well as local and regional government, it said.

“Despite significant investment to make the operation more competitive, the Rustenburg smelter has suffered material financial losses, which are expected to continue for the forseeable future,” the statement read.

Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture is one of the world’s largest producers of ferrochrome, which is used in the production of stainless steel, and is an electricity-intensive product to make.

Merafe holds 20.5% of the venture, and Glencore the rest.

Glencore did not go into details with regards to the planned extent of the restructuring.

The smelter has 619 permanent employees, and 46 fixed-term employees, company spokesperson Shivani Chetram said.

In August, Merafe reported in its half-year to end-June that profit after tax had decreased 61% for the period. It said at the time that global ferrochrome production growth had outstripped growth in demand in the period, largely as a result of increasing output from China.

In afternoon trade, Glencore’s share price was up 1.05% to R45.98. Merafe’s share price had fallen 3.75% to 77c.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za