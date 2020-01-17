Companies / Mining

Glencore says jobs may be cut at ferrochrome smelter in Rustenburg

Glencore and Merafe Resources are to start retrenchment talks with labour, citing unreliable and expensive electricity supply

17 January 2020 - 14:07 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Diversified miner Glencore said on Friday that it may cut jobs at its Rustenburg, ferrochrome joint-venture with Merafe Resources, saying financial losses are expected to continue at the smelter, partially due to SA’s electricity problems.

Electricity disruptions (including load-shedding), electricity tariff increases and a difficult trading environment have led to the displacement of significant volumes of ferrochrome production to lower-cost competitors overseas, Glencore said in a statement.

The company has formally initiated retrenchment talks, but had previously extensively engaged with employee representatives as well as local and regional government, it said.

“Despite significant investment to make the operation more competitive, the Rustenburg smelter has suffered material financial losses, which are expected to continue for the forseeable future,” the statement read.

Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture is one of the world’s largest producers of ferrochrome, which is used in the production of stainless steel, and is an electricity-intensive product to make.

Merafe holds 20.5% of the venture, and Glencore the rest.

Glencore did not go into details with regards to the planned extent of the restructuring.

The smelter has 619 permanent employees, and 46 fixed-term employees, company spokesperson Shivani Chetram said.

In August, Merafe reported in its half-year to end-June that profit after tax had decreased 61% for the period. It said at the time that global ferrochrome production growth had outstripped growth in demand in the period, largely as a result of increasing output from China.

In afternoon trade, Glencore’s share price was up 1.05% to R45.98. Merafe’s share price had fallen 3.75% to 77c.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Union says 3,000 jobs on the line in Telkom retrenchment plans

The proposed job cuts will affect nearly a fifth of its workforce
National
1 day ago

Mines close for a second day due to load-shedding

Companies are concerned about safety due to uncertainty about power supply
Companies
1 month ago

Merafe withholds dividend after profit plunges on weak chrome prices

Fall in the European benchmark price for ferrochrome hits Glencore partner
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sibanye cuts fewer jobs than expected at Marikana

Companies / Mining

Government calls for urgent talks on Telkom’s job cuts plan

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Unions threaten drastic action at Telkom to fight job cuts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.