Companies / Telecoms & Technology RETRENCHMENTS Government calls for urgent talks on Telkom’s job cuts plan The possible intervention could bring comfort to affected workers BL PREMIUM

The government, Telkom’s largest shareholder, has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the company’s plan to cut up to a fifth of its workforce.

In a statement on Thursday, the department of communications & digital technologies said Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the minister, "noted with concern the latest reports on the planned Telkom retrenchments".