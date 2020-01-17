RETRENCHMENTS
Government calls for urgent talks on Telkom’s job cuts plan
The possible intervention could bring comfort to affected workers
17 January 2020 - 05:05
The government, Telkom’s largest shareholder, has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the company’s plan to cut up to a fifth of its workforce.
In a statement on Thursday, the department of communications & digital technologies said Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the minister, "noted with concern the latest reports on the planned Telkom retrenchments".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.