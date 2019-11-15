News Leader
WATCH: Dale Capital completes inward listing on ZAR X
Chair Mark Foulds speaks to Business Day TV about the firm’s rationale for listing
15 November 2019 - 10:10
Dale Capital, a Mauritius-listed private equity investment holding company, has become the first inward listing on the ZAR X, which was launched in 2017 to rival the JSE.
This allowing investors exposure to the foreign company through a domestic channel. Chair Mark Foulds joined Business Day TV to give more detail.
Or listen to the full audio: