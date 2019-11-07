Companies / Mining

WATCH: What the South32 deal means for Seriti

Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke talks to Business Day TV about the deal his company struck with South32

07 November 2019 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Seriti Resources has reached a deal with South32 for the miner’s coal assets.

The agreement stipulates that Seriti will provide South32 with an upfront payment of R100m and 49% of the free cash flow from the assets until March 2024.

Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke joined Business Day TV to talk about what this deal means for the company.

