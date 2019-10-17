WATCH: What the Triple Flag deal means for RBPlat

Delivering gold will strengthen Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s (RBPlat) balance sheet and free up cash. The miner will deliver 70% of its gold production to US investment firm Triple Flag, in a deal worth R2.1bn, and this will be enough to settle its debt with Amplats.

CFO Hanré Rossouw joined Business Day TV to give more insight into what the improved liquidity will mean for the miner.