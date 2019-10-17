Companies / Mining

WATCH: What the Triple Flag deal means for RBPlat

CFO Hanré Rossouw talks to Business Day TV about the company’s deal with a US investment firm

17 October 2019 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Gold Refinery gold shavings. Picture: AFP PHOTO/OZAN KOSE
Gold Refinery gold shavings. Picture: AFP PHOTO/OZAN KOSE

Delivering gold will strengthen Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s (RBPlat) balance sheet and free up cash. The miner will deliver 70% of its gold production to US investment firm Triple Flag, in a deal worth R2.1bn, and this will be enough to settle its debt with Amplats.

CFO Hanré Rossouw joined Business Day TV to give more insight into what the improved liquidity will mean for the miner.

