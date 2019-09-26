Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Sibanye plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted talks to Business Day TV about the company’s restructuring process

26 September 2019 - 09:39 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS

Sibanye-Stillwater plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs at its loss-making Marikana operation to try to ensure the sustainability of the remaining shafts at the operation.

However, the announcement comes when the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the majority union in the platinum sector, has declared a dispute in the wage talks.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted spoke to Business Day TV about the restructuring process.

