News Leader
WATCH: How Sibanye plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs
Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted talks to Business Day TV about the company’s restructuring process
26 September 2019 - 09:39
Sibanye-Stillwater plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs at its loss-making Marikana operation to try to ensure the sustainability of the remaining shafts at the operation.
However, the announcement comes when the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the majority union in the platinum sector, has declared a dispute in the wage talks.
Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted spoke to Business Day TV about the restructuring process.