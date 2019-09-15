Lily mine’s revival waits on legal tug of war

More than three and a half years after a tragic incident at the Vantage Goldfields SA-owned Lily mine near Barberton, the bodies of three workers remain underground while operations stand idle.
In the way of the mine’s revival, and the potential recovery of the bodies, is a legal tussle over the sale of the shuttered operations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.