Attempts to rescue Lily Mine falter on complexities

"We have heard no details of SSC’s plans. So we cannot see that the court can rule other than to grant our application, which is for provisional and not final liquidation and still allows the liquidators to find a buyer.

"We believe there are small-scale experienced miners who would be interested in taking over Lily but if no buyer is found, the assets will have to be sold to pay creditors. There is a large sum owing, about 30% of which is for employees, and creditors have waited two years already."

Adv Dwaine Koch, chairman of the Barbrook creditors’ committee, says the creditors voted against the business-rescue plan for the mine as it was based on outdated information and contained technical errors. Although Lily’s business-rescue plan was passed, he encountered similar problems.

In the plans he saw, it was stated that R320m was needed to pay the creditors of Barbrook and Lily and restart operations. That appears to be the plan on which the SSC is basing its offer and is using to approach the IDC for funding. But he has seen no indication that the IDC is willing to lend to SSC.

A spokesman for the IDC confirms it has received several verbal inquiries as well as a formal application for funding from the SCC Group.

"However, we have been unable to proceed with the assessment of this application due to outstanding information requested from the applicant."

Koch says the reason creditors want a provisional liquidation is that it will enable a simplified transaction. A single liquidator will be appointed. As long as it is in provisional, rather than final, liquidation the mines will not lose their licences.

He says the creditors will consider any offer that promotes full payment to creditors and former employees and that leads to the reopening of both mines — and the sooner the better because the infrastructure deteriorates while the mines are at a standstill.

Koch says he believes there are potential investors for the whole of Vantage — he is not one and does not represent any of them — but they are put off by the complexity of the situation.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is the majority union at Lily, but its views on the latest offer could not be obtained as its local organiser, John Sibiya, did not respond to calls and messages. The National Union of Mineworkers said in a recent statement that it was opposed to liquidation.

Clifford Smith, regional organiser for Solidarity, which has about 50 members waiting for salary and retrenchment payouts, says he hopes SSC can raise the funds to buy the mine, but the union is concerned that SSC has not communicated with the union.

The clamour to retrieve the bodies buried in the container appears to have subsided since it was obvious that making this a condition of sale was deterring potential bidders. It would cost tens of millions of rand and probably jeopardise the lives of people sent into unstable ground, while the chances of being able to retrieve the container are uncertain.

In the meantime, the suffering is being borne by former workers above ground with no hope of jobs or money until the mines reopen.