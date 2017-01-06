‘Non-payment’ of workers at Barbrook mine concerns Solidarity

Trade union Solidarity on Friday expressed concern over the state of affairs at Vantage Goldfields’ Barbrook Mine which is under business rescue.

The union said workers were not paid at all in December and that in November they had only received a portion of their salaries.

Barbrook’s sister mine, Lily, has been under business rescue for nearly a year and is not operational. Attempts to find an investor to purchase the mine have to date been unsuccessful.

Both mines are owned by Australian listed Vantage Goldfields.

Lily was in the news last year when three workers could not be rescued following an accident. Since the event, the mine has faced financial problems.