WATCH: Where Master Drilling expects to find opportunities
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius talk to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
11 September 2019 - 10:17
Drilling solutions company Master Drilling posted an almost 4% rise in revenue, thanks in part to its acquisition of Atlantis.
The company said its new business pipeline remains solid as it expects growth opportunities in Russia and Australia.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO Danie Pretorius to talk about the company’s interim results.
Or listen to the full audio: