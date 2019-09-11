Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Where Master Drilling expects to find opportunities

Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius talk to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

11 September 2019 - 10:17 Business Day TV

Drilling solutions company Master Drilling posted an almost 4% rise in revenue, thanks in part to its acquisition of Atlantis.

The company said its new business pipeline remains solid as it expects growth opportunities in Russia and Australia.

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Danie Pretorius to talk about the company’s interim results.

Or listen to the full audio:

