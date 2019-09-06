Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Implats swung into the black

Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s improvements

06 September 2019 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Impala Platinum is back in the black, lifted by higher metal prices and operational improvements.

The miner is reporting a 36% surge in revenue, despite the annual gains, the company will resume dividend payouts in only the next year or two because of a bleak economic outlook and continued restructuring at its Rustenberg operation.

CEO Nico Muller joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s improvements.

Cash-rich Implats revives idea of merging with RBPlat

The miner is likely to conclude a deal to exit one of its shafts before the end of the year, and is looking for a possible acquisition
Companies
1 day ago

Implats sells control of Sunday Lake project

Platinum miner raises R15m by ceding control of 75%-held exploration prospect in Canada
Companies
2 weeks ago

Implats full-year underlying headline earnings back to 2012 levels

Implats advises investors to expect profits coming from higher metal prices, improved operational performances and increased sales
Companies
3 weeks ago

Implats to pay R523m and issue shares to terminate bond

Support for early bond conversion removes large and expensive debt from the company’s balance sheet
Companies
1 month ago

Implats uses cash windfall to tackle expensive bond

Improved metal prices and operational turnaround give Implats the financial muscle to tackle debt
Companies
1 month ago

