WATCH: How Implats swung into the black
Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s improvements
06 September 2019 - 08:44
Impala Platinum is back in the black, lifted by higher metal prices and operational improvements.
The miner is reporting a 36% surge in revenue, despite the annual gains, the company will resume dividend payouts in only the next year or two because of a bleak economic outlook and continued restructuring at its Rustenberg operation.
CEO Nico Muller joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s improvements.