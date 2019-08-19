Companies / Mining

Implats sells control of Sunday Lake project

Implats has raised R15m by relinquishing control of its 75%-held Sunday Lake exploration prospect in Canada to North American Palladium

Platinum. Picture: REUTERS

Impala Platinum (Implats) has relinquished control of its Sunday Lake exploration prospect in Canada as it focuses on bringing its core mines around Rustenburg to profit. 

North American Palladium (NAP) paid Implats R15m to increase its stake in the Sunday Lake exploration prospect.

Implats, the world’s third-largest platinum miner, has mines in SA and Zimbabwe and less well-known exploration projects elsewhere, one of them being the Sunday Lake prospect in which it will now hold a 24% stake, down from 75%.

Implats was the dominant partner in Sunday Lake along with Transition Metals owning a 25% free-carried stake.

NAP, which operates a palladium mine, owns the remaining 51% and has the option to buy the balance of Implats stake for $2.6m or R40m in two more tranches as it invests another $3m in exploration over the next three years.

“We are very pleased to partner with Implats and Transition on the Sunday Lake Project, which is NAP’s best blue-sky opportunity and a key element of our long-term strategy to build an inventory of high-quality platinum group metal assets in the Thunder Bay region,” NAP CEO Jim Gallagher said in a statement.

Implats has focused on returning its core mines around Rustenburg to profit, bringing two large, new deep-level mines into production and dealing with a difficult operating environment in Zimbabwe, where it is the largest mining company.

"We have over the years partnered with small junior companies in exploring targeted areas in Canada for viable PGM deposits.  Sunday Lake was one of these projects on which we earned a stake over time as a result of our investment into the ongoing exploration work," Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said.

"At the end of an exploration phase, you typically have an option to continue and/or sell your stake in the project. Together with our partners we have decided to sell our interest to NAP, who have shown an interest in further studying the area, which is located not too far from their operation," he said.

