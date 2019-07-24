Companies / Mining

Anglo American reflects SA exposure with new board

Anglo will have greater SA — and female — representation after a spat at its May AGM over the dearth of South Africans on its board

Anglo American has appointed two SA women to its board following calls by its biggest shareholder, Volcan Investments, for the company to have more local representatives.

Businesswoman Hixonia Nyasulu will join Anglo’s board as a non-executive director on November 1, while Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita, former CEO of Arcelor-Mittal SA, will join the board as a non-executive director from January 2020.

In an interesting turn of events, Nyembezi is the former CEO of Arcelor, the steel maker which had a running battle with Anglo subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore over a disputed stake in the flagship Sishen mine.

At one point in 2010, Arcelor made the ill-advised decision to buy Imperial Crown Trading (ICT), which had snapped up the 21.46% stake in Sishen that Arcelor forfeited. The circumstances in which ICT secured the stake were said to be corrupt. Kumba successfully wrested control away from ICT in a protracted court battle. Arcelor did not consumate the R800m ICT deal, which involved the Gupta family.

The dearth of South Africans on London-based Anglo’s board — just one, Nolitha Fakude — was raised by Volcan, which is owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, at the May AGM.

Fakude leaves the Anglo board at the end of August to take up the role of chair of Anglo American SA’s business, a position recently vacated by Norman Mbazima.

“This is an important strategic role that draws together Anglo American’s interests at a national level as the largest mining company in SA, and its most significant mining investor,” Anglo chair Stuart Chambers said on Wednesday.

Volcan said in its vote against Brazilian Marcelo Bastos’s appointment to the board as an independent non-executive director that Anglo had to “renew its focus on opportunities in SA” and wanted more South Africans on the board “to more closely align board composition to the importance of Anglo American’s businesses in SA”.

In May, Chambers said in response: “Our plan remains that our next non-executive director appointment will reinforce the board’s experience in relation to SA.”

Anglo’s two subsidiaries, Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore, with mines in SA have, this week, reported strong financial results, cash-flush balance sheets, and large interim dividend payments.

