Companies / Mining

Anglo signs $15bn, 20-year iron ore deal for Minas Rio

Minas Rio is arguably the most controversial asset within Anglo, having cost more than $13bn to buy and build

02 May 2019 - 18:21 Allan Seccombe
Minas Rio iron ore mine in Brazil. Picture: ALLAN SECCOMBE
Minas Rio iron ore mine in Brazil. Picture: ALLAN SECCOMBE

Anglo American signed a $15bn iron ore supply agreement with Bahrain Steel for its Minas Rio iron ore mine in Brazil.

Minas Rio is arguably the most controversial asset within Anglo, having cost more than $13bn to buy and build but has yet to come close to its design capacity, with further concerns around whether the mine will secure tailings dump permits, which, if not granted, will lead to a halt in production.

The existing dam’s licence expires at the end of 2019 and Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani has stressed at both the full-year results presentation and this week’s AGM that the company was working closely with the Brazilian authorities to put in place a new permit.

The 20-year agreement with Bahrain Steel signed with Anglo American Marketing on Thursday gives the mine a large and important client, taking 8-million tonnes a year at an approximate cost of $15bn.

“Deliveries under the contract have already started, sourced exclusively from Anglo American’s Minas-Rio mine in Brazil,” Bahrain Steel said in a statement on Thursday.

Bahrain Steel said its iron ore pelletising operations at Hidd in Bahrain needed 12-million tonnes of iron ore a year and that the Anglo deal was important in its “strategy to maintain full production capacity and the uninterrupted delivery of high quality iron ore pellets to steel producers it supplies around the world”.

The transaction was equally as important for Anglo, said Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American Marketing, noting it would allow the company to extend its market in the Middle East and North Africa markets. Those markets are expected to have 46-million tonnes of iron ore pellets by 2027, according to a McKinsey report.

The fine iron ore that is pumped 530km from the mine to the Brazilian east coast is ideal for making pellets. It has an iron content of 67%.

Bahrain Steel has about 26% of the iron ore pellet market in the Gulf Co-operation Council, a collection of Arab Gulf countries, where demand is about 22-million tonnes a year and expanding, said Bahrain Steel chair Khalid al-Bassam.

Minas Rio is forecast to produce between 18-million and 20-million tonnes of iron ore this year. The mine will reach up to 24-million tonnes by 2021, still shy of its full capacity of 27-million tonnes.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Anglo American off to a rocky start in 2019

Miner keeps its full-year targets intact despite a fall in first-quarter output as it steadied the ship by the end of March
Companies
1 week ago

JPMorgan no longer enamoured with Anglo American

The bank has downgraded the miner saying it no longer carries an ‘obvious SA risk premium’
Companies
1 week ago

Vale dismisses CEO over deadly dam collapse

Investors and analysts raise questions about Fabio Schvartsman replacement 
Companies
1 month ago

Brazil’s Vale suspends dividend payments after deadly dam rupture

The mining giant will also freeze performance-related executive bonuses and stock buybacks
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Anglo American launches $5.3bn Quellaveco copper mine

Companies / Mining

Slurry pipeline leak halts Anglo mine in Brazil

Companies / Mining

Carroll is proud of Minas-Rio iron-ore project

Archive

Shareholders warm to Anglo’s remuneration policy

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.