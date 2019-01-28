Companies / Mining

Petra shares slammed as Cullinan fails to shine

Increased net debt and low diamond prices make the company the worst-performing stock in London

28 January 2019 - 16:56 Allan Seccombe
Petra Diamonds CEO Johan Dippenaar poses with the Cullinan Heritage diamond. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Petra Diamonds CEO Johan Dippenaar poses with the Cullinan Heritage diamond. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Petra Diamonds recorded the largest decline on the London bourse after an interim production report showed an increase in debt and low prices for diamonds from its capital-intensive and newly developed Cullinan mine.

Petra, a major source of diamonds from SA, has redeveloped the Cullinan mine to access fresh ore with limited dilution from waste rock, but the full benefits of this investment have yet to be felt.

“The significantly lower realised Cullinan pricing and the impact on cash-flow generation sees us take renewed caution,” said RBC Capital Market’s analysts, who noted Petra’s general operational performance was “in line, but at $96/carat Cullinan is not paying its way”.

The concern was that the base price for Cullinan’s rough diamonds, excluding the special, large diamonds, would be lower than the company and the market were expecting, they said.

Petra’s shares fell 13% in London to 39p.

However, Petra’s executives tried to allay market concerns, saying there was firming of prices for small rough diamonds after they softened because of reduced demand in India during 2018, an issue flagged by De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver a number of times during the year.

Petra CEO Johan Dippenaar said Cullinan’s average price for the full year to end-June 2019 was expected to be $120/carat, making the mine cash-flow positive.

Cullinan, which yielded the world’s largest diamond, has realised an average $140/carat over a decade. The 3,106-carat diamond was found in 1905 and cut into gems for the British crown jewels.

“During November and December demand for the lower-value small stones saw some recovery due to renewed seasonal demand and the replenishment of stocks by companies in the cutting sector,” he said.

Petra’s net debt rose to $557m from $521m in June 2018, with the company paying an advance of $21m to its empowerment partners, while revenue took a $10m knock from the “ongoing volatility in Cullinan’s product mix”.

A further $7m of revenue was forfeited during labour disruptions at the Koffiefontein mine.

Revenue for the six months was 8% higher at $207m, with sales of 1.7-million carats compared to 1.5-million carats in the same period a year earlier.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Impairments and losses at closed operations push Petra deeply into the red

Chair Adonis Pouroulis says the diamond company is in position to reap the benefits of its expansion  
Companies
4 months ago

De Beers to close Voorspoed mine after failing to find a buyer

The mineral resources department is still trying to find a buyer — but one that meets the strict criteria stipulated by De Beers
Companies
6 months ago

A tight leash on costs helps Petra Diamonds whittle away its debt pile

The diamond miner says higher prices and improved production led to an increase in full-year revenue
Companies
6 months ago

Petra Diamonds sells its Kimberley Ekapa Mining stake for R300m

Petra says it will sell its stake in the joint venture to focus on its Finsch and Cullinan diamond mines, with the stake sale likely recorded as a ...
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tech young turks raise R20m for innovative tenant ...
Companies / Property
3.
AVI earnings slip 7% on constrained consumer ...
Companies
4.
From blood and guts to biogas: ibert’s green ...
Companies / Energy
5.
MMI Holdings first major insurance group to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Impairments and losses at closed operations push Petra deeply into the red
Companies

De Beers to close Voorspoed mine after failing to find a buyer
Companies / Mining

A tight leash on costs helps Petra Diamonds whittle away its debt pile
Companies / Mining

Petra Diamonds sells its Kimberley Ekapa Mining stake for R300m
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.