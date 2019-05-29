NEWS ANALYSIS: Zambian leader Edgar Lungu repeats past errors with attack on copper miners

KCM targeted, Glencore next?

KCM, which is owned 79.4% by Vedanta and 20.6% by Zambia's state copper holding entity ZCCM-IH, has had a long, troubled relationship with its host nation.

There is a running dispute about tax payments, while allegations of environmental damage are currently being heard by England's supreme court. What appears to have triggered the move to intervene more directly, however, is KCM's decision to reduce output at its Nchanga operations.

The government accuses KCM of breaching its operating licence and is threatening to strip Vedanta of its stake and sell it to another investor.

Vedanta is vigorously resisting the move, which it describes as "an apparent abuse of the legal process", and is calling for urgent talks.

KCM finds itself at the heart of Zambia's nationalist storm but it is not the only operator in the government's sights.

The move on Vedanta should "send a strong signal to other mining companies", according to Joseph Chewe, president of the Mine Workers Union of Zambia. He specifically called on Glencore to reverse its decision to close two mine shafts at its Mopani Copper subsidiary.

Zambia's mines minister, Richard Musukwa, has said the Mopani operations should be handed over to contractors if Glencore won't maintain operations.

Death and taxes

Glencore's closure of the two shafts at the Nkana mine in Kitwe is simply down to reserve exhaustion.

The planned wind-down has been accelerated because "limited resources" at the operating company meant it could no longer afford to operate "old and inefficient" shafts.

The government's call for the operations to be passed to local contractors is aimed primarily at preventing job losses but begs the question as to how anyone can profitably exploit copper deposits once they have come to the end of their natural life.

KCM has been struggling for different reasons.

Vedanta, which claims to have invested over $3bn since acquiring its stake in 2004, reported an operating loss of $95m on its Zambian operations in the half year to September 2018.

KCM's cost of production in the period was 275.5 US cents per pound, or about $6,700 per tonne excluding royalties.

Including the new higher royalty payments lifts that figure to 355.7c, or $7,800 per tonne. The current copper price on the London Metal Exchange stands at $5,900.

It is an example of how an aggressive raft of tax changes by the Zambian government is pushing up operating costs for the country's miners.