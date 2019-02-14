News Leader
WATCH: How power cuts rained on DRDGold’s parade
14 February 2019 - 09:38
Miner DRDGold released its interim results on Wednesday, and power-related problems cut R27m from its interim revenue.
The company reported a headline loss of more than R46m, operating profit plunged 54%, while revenue remained flat at R1.25bn.
Gold production was down 3%, while reserves shot up 83%.
CEO Niël Pretorius joined Business Day TV to discuss the results.
Or listen to the full audio: