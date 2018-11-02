Harsh realities dampen SA’s renewed mining hope

Gold Fields faces a strike at its South Deep mine, where it wants to cut its workforce to 3,500 to address continued losses, while Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller said earlier this week the company was busy cutting 1,500 jobs and remained steadfast in its resolve to shut or sell five shafts and take a total of 13,000 people off its payroll.

Anglo American underpinned its continued presence in SA, committing to an investment of $6bn, after wanting to sell a number of mines in SA, including iron ore and manganese ones, and warning at the end of 2017 it would seriously reconsider its capital allocation in SA if Jacob Zuma and then mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane remained in charge.

One of the most remarkable public comments by a CEO came on Thursday from the bluntly spoken Neal Froneman, of Sibanye-Stillwater SA’s largest producer of gold and a major platinum group metals miner, who gave Ramaphosa and Mantashe ringing endorsements, a far cry from his brutally frank assessments of the shortcomings of their predecessors.

"We have an ethical leader as our president and he has our full support," Froneman said. "We have a new mining minister, who I have to say is the best minister we’ve ever had. His heart’s in the right place. He’s addressed regulatory uncertainty. Relationships with the government and particularly our minister are really very good and we can start building."

While that view appears to be representative of other CEOs of major mining companies, Froneman had to deal with the cold reality of investors demanding to know why Sibanye was still invested in its gold assets at which 24 people have been killed so far in 2018.

Froneman was forced into defending Sibanye’s continued presence in SA gold, something that would have been unthinkable shortly after the company listed in 2013 on the back of three gold assets unbundled into the newly formed company by Gold Fields. Sibanye was a leading dividend payer and flush with cash for five years, using it to create a thriving platinum group metals business.

The safety issues compounded the difficulties of operating technically complex mines in a tough mining environment in which gold and platinum companies are cutting more than 26,000 jobs at high-cost, ageing mines, and investment is scarce because of regulatory and political concerns in SA.

The safety problems forced Sibanye to knock more than 100,000oz of gold off its full-year 2018 production target, resulting in ballooning costs that in the third quarter eclipsed the price it received for its metal, prompting frustration from some shareholders.