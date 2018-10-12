Growing government control over resources sounds alarm bells

It is a concern for mining investors who are easily spooked when rules change in the middle of long-term investments.

While some examples are more extreme than others, “the general trend is undoubtedly in the direction of greater fiscal control and greater state intervention”, Leon says.

The Tanzanian government in 2017 claimed an “economic war” between itself and mining companies and passed various laws that, among other things, raised royalties and imposed compulsory government equity stakes in operations. In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in 2018, the government signed a new mining code into law that introduces a range of changes expected to negatively affect major companies invested there, including JSE-listed Glencore and London-based Randgold Resources.

In SA, the newly gazetted Mining Charter is an example of resource nationalism, although to a lesser degree than Tanzania and DRC, Leon said. The third version of the charter raises minimum quotas on certain aspects for mines, including black ownership.

Resource nationalism is influenced by certain cycles specific to each jurisdiction, with the first and most fundamental being the investment cycle. “It only manifests after significant investments have already been made and have started yielding returns. Any earlier would avert investors from making the front-loaded capital outlays necessary for prospecting and mining,” Leon says.

A more immediate driver is the commodity cycle in states that are highly dependent on raw mineral exports.

Author Sangwani Ng’ambi, who is also head of public law at the University of Zambia, observes that when prices begin to experience a sustained upward trend, the perception is that foreign investors make a larger profit. There may also be a sense, owing to low tax and royalty rates, that the state is not fully maximising the benefits of this windfall in the price of the nation’s natural resource, Ng’ambi says.