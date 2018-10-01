MCEBISI JONAS: This is what we must do to stop the slide to populism

We must build on lessons from Southeast Asia. It would lead towards higher levels of fixed capital investment; increased investment in research & development and technology; a renewed focus on human capability; and collaboration between the state, private sector and civil society. Taking this high road is, however, premised on renewed political will and imagination; a stronger, more capable state and greater collaboration across society.

In mapping the path ahead, we must capitalise on the optimism accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa's ascent. A good foundation has been laid with the president's announcement of the new economic stimulus package. It is critically important that a broad coalition unites behind it.