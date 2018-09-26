Glencore to double buyback scheme

London/Johannesburg - Glencore will double the size of its buyback plan by purchasing another $1bn of stock just 11 weeks after starting the programme, adding to a growing number of moves by the world’s biggest miners to return more money to investors.

The announcement comes less than a week after number two miner Rio Tinto unveiled a $3.2bn share buyback after an asset sale spree. BHP paid out a record dividend in August and pledged to hand shareholders most of the $11bn reaped from selling its US shale assets.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in August that the world’s biggest commodity trader was focusing on cutting debt and returning money to shareholders.