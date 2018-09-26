Companies / Mining

MINING TRENDS

Glencore to double buyback scheme

The announcement comes as Glencore nears completing its first buyback

26 September 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS

London/Johannesburg - Glencore will double the size of its buyback plan by purchasing another $1bn of stock just 11 weeks after starting the programme, adding to a growing number of moves by the world’s biggest miners to return more money to investors.

The announcement comes less than a week after number two miner Rio Tinto unveiled a $3.2bn share buyback after an asset sale spree. BHP paid out a record dividend in August and pledged to hand shareholders most of the $11bn reaped from selling its US shale assets.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in August that the world’s biggest commodity trader was focusing on cutting debt and returning money to shareholders.

The second buyback in 2018 comes earlier than expected after the company suggested in August it could extend the programme in November or December, rather than wait for full-year results in early 2019.

Glencore has almost completed its first buyback, having bought $940m of its own stock after the shares fell to a 14-month low in September as part of a wider commodity selloff.

While its rivals have been returning money from disposals, Glencore has been using cash from the business. The buyback programme will be extended to February 20, it said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg

State eases some of the more controversial provisions in Mining Charter

New provisions offer some flexibility for mining rights holders
National
5 days ago

Mintails leaves R460m environmental liability

The department of mineral resources will now join a long line of Mintails creditors hoping to recover money
Companies
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s stimulus salad lacks the ingredient business needs the most

Ramaphosa’s recovery plan is long on structural reforms and short on macroeconomic policy tools to kickstart the economy (and keep ANC voters ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in $18.3bn deal

Under the terms of the deal, each Randgold shareholder will receive 6.1280 new Barrick shares for each share of the African rival
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes CEO gets the boot — and is not ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Twitter falls from its perch as MTN kills it for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Bain partner a no-show at Sars inquiry
Companies
4.
MTN could be in the cross-hairs of cash-flush ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
FedEx to hire 55,000 workers for holiday season
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.